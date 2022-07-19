Evasive Answers, Ruckus Again in Parliament: Round-Up of Monsoon Session Day 2

Opposition MPs raised slogans against price hike and inflation in the Lok Sabha soon after the House proceedings began at 11 am on Tuesday, 19 July, for the second day of the Monsoon Session. The lower house was subsequently adjourned till 2 pm.
(Photo: Sansad TV screengrab)
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the second consecutive day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, minutes after they reconvened at 2 pm on Tuesday, 19 July.
The proceedings of the houses had resumed at 11 am on Tuesday, and had been adjourned minutes later after a similar ruckus.
The first day, on Monday, was marked by disruption and adjournments too.
Meanwhile, the Union government strategically tiptoed around questions raised by MPs over the session and the ongoing tussle went beyond the walls of the Parliament.
Between the adjournment, evasion of questions and the war of words, here's a round-up of what transpired on Day 2 of the Monsoon Session:
The Upper House, which reconvened after an interval at 2 pm, was adjourned minutes later as MPs protested over inflation.
Earlier too, the house had been adjourned at 11 am after MPs protested over Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu's refusal to admit the Opposition's suspension of business notices to discuss the issue of price rise.
It is scheduled to resume at 11 am on Wednesday.
The lower house, whose proceedings began at 11 am on Tuesday, was dismissed immediately following sloganeering by MPs. Protesting parliamentarians waved placards around the dais of the speaker during the brief session, and chanted slogans even as he spoke.
The placards read “Gabbar Singh Strikes Again," referring to GST which the opposition alleges has dealt a cruel blow to traders and consumers alike.
The house, which reconvened at 2 pm, was adjourned again until 11 am on Wednesday.
Following the disruptions in both houses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with his top ministers to formulate the government's strategy for the Monsoon Session.
Meanwhile, in a written response to Trinamool Congress MP Mala Roy's question about journalists arrested in the country since 2019, Union Minister for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) does not maintain any specific data on arrested journalists.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai replied with a 'No sir' on Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader A Ganeshamurthi's question about increasing terror attacks in the country.
AAP MPs staged a protest outside the Parliament over the alleged non-clearance of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Singapore to attend a global summit.
Meanhwile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with other Opposition MPs took part in a protest against inflation and the Union government's decision to increase GST on food items, near the Gandhi statue at Parliament complex.
In this tussle that continued on Twitter, Minister of State for External and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the Opposition's agenda was to create ruckus, disrupt legislative business, and blame the government.
He was responding to Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's tweet about the government denying discussion on issues raised by the Opposition.
"Opposition led by the Congress again demanded urgent debate on price and increase in GST on essential food items. Debate denied. Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day. Why is the Modi Sarkar so stubborn?" the Congress MP said on Twitter.
