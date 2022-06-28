Rajasthan ADG Asks Media Orgs Not To Show Viral Video of Udaipur Murder

Rajasthan Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumria
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Rajasthan Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumria appealed to media organisations on Tuesday, 28 June, to not display the video of the horrific murder of a tailor in Udaipur.
The man was killed earlier on Tuesday in Udaipur's Maldas street after he published a social media post allegedly supporting former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad. An investigation into the crime has been initiated.
Two men, claiming to be the murderers, posted a video message later in the day and sent out a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Ghumria said,
After protests against the murder in the area, Section 144 has been imposed and internet services have been suspended in Udaipur.
Meanwhile, the police arrested both the accused from Rajsamand's Bhima area on Tuesday evening. Rajsamand SP Sudhir Chaudhary confirmed that both the accused were arrested during the blockade.
"We have suspended internet services in Udaipur immediately. There are tensions regarding the murder and many have gathered in protest of the incident," he added.
He said, "A statewide alert has been issued to all SPs and IGs to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground."
