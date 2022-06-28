Rajasthan ADG Asks Media Orgs Not To Show Viral Video of Udaipur Murder

Rajasthan Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumria appealed to media organisations on Tuesday, 28 June, to not display the video of the horrific murder of a tailor in Udaipur.

The man was killed earlier on Tuesday in Udaipur's Maldas street after he published a social media post allegedly supporting former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad. An investigation into the crime has been initiated.

Two men, claiming to be the murderers, posted a video message later in the day and sent out a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ghumria said,