Man Killed for 'Supporting' Nupur Sharma's Remarks, Unrest in Udaipur

A man was beheaded in broad daylight on Tuesday, 28 June, in Udaipur's Maldas street, after he published a social media post allegedly supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks.
A tailor was beheaded on Tuesday, 28 June, in Udaipur's Maldas street, after he published a social media post allegedly supporting former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against the Prophet. An investigation into the crime has been initiated.
Two men, claiming to be the murderers, posted a video message later in the day and sent out a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Reacting to the incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged people to maintain peace and not share the video of the act.
"I condemn the heinous murder of a youth in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against the criminals involved in this incident. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and not share the video of the act," he also tweeted in Hindi.
Speaking to news agency ANI, SSP Udaipur said, "A heinous murder has been committed and a thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident. Few accused have been identified. Police teams constituted to locate the accused. We will take action on the video of men claiming to have committed the act."
Over 10 days ago, one of the men who claimed responsibility for the crime published a video indicating that he would be committing the crime.
On Tuesday, the video of the brutal act also surfaced on social media.
The Quint has decided not to show the video, as the visuals could be disturbing and used to incite communal violence.
Meanwhile, the incident sparked protests in Udaipur, with all the shops in Maldas street downing their shutters.
Internet services have also been suspended for the next 24 hours in Udaipur district.
