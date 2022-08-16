Rajasthan Dalit Boy Death: Meira Kumar, Rahul Gandhi Condemn Incident

This incident of caste atrocity stirred up reactions from various imminent figures, such as Meira Kumar, former Lok Sabha Speaker and Diplomat.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/MeiraKumar)
As the Congress-led government in Rajasthan finds itself in the eye of a storm over the death of a nine-year-old Dalit student after being thrashed by his teacher for allegedly touching a pot of drinking water in Jalore district, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar on Tuesday, 16 August, said that "caste system remains the greatest enemy 75 years after Independence."
The student, Indra Meghwal, died on 13 August after being thrashed by the teacher, who has been arrested following the incident.
"100 years ago my father Babu Jagjivan Ram was prohibited from drinking water in school from the pitcher meant for Savarna Hindus. It was a miracle his life was saved. 75 long years after Independence, caste system remains our greatest enemy," Meira Kumar tweeted.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, too, condemned the death of the child and said the accused should be given the harshest punishment.
Meanwhile, Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal sent his resignation to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday saying that if he cannot protect the community, he does not have the right to remain a legislator.
“When we fail to protect the rights of our community and get them justice, then we have no right to remain on the post. After listening to my inner voice, I resign from the post of MLA, so that I can serve the community without any post,” he said.
Bahujan Samaj Party chief (BSP) Mayawati slammed the Ashok Gehlot-led government and demanded that President's Rule be imposed in the state.
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia pointed out that, "Incidents of Dalit atrocities have happened one after another in the last three-and-a-half years. This happens when the state government, chief minister are weak. The guilty must be punished at the earliest."
Rajasthan Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Khiladi Lal Bairwa met the young boy's family and said, "It is an unfortunate and painful incident. On one hand, the country is celebrating Amrit Utsav, and on the other side, atrocities on Dalit are happening."
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had taken to Twitter to condemn the incident and said the case will be taken up under the 'case officer' scheme for faster investigation.
"The death of a student due to assault by a teacher in a private school in the Sayla police station area of Jalore is tragic. An arrest has been made against the accused teacher by registering a case under sections of the murder and SC/ST Act," CM Gehlot had tweeted.
