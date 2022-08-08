'Stop Using Language of Rapists': DCW to CM Ashok Gehlot Over Rape Law Remark

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Sunday, 7 August, pulled up Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his alleged statement over the rape law in the country, and said that the Congress leader should not use the language of rapists.

"Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot should stop using the language of rapists, the way he made fun of Nirbhaya has hurt the sentiment of rape victims," DCW chief Swati Maliwal said.

Her statement comes after Rajasthan CM, while addressing a press conference in Delhi on Friday, said that that the cases of murder after rape have increased in the country following the law providing death sentence for rape convicts came into force.