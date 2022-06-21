Rahul Gandhi Quizzed for Over 12 Hours on Day 4, To Appear Before ED Again Today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, 21 June, for the fifth day, after completing over 40 hours of questioning in the National Herald case on Monday.

He was questioned by the central agency for about 12 hours on the fourth day of his appearance on Monday.

Gandhi left the headquarters of the agency on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 12:30 am.

The Congress leader had arrived at the ED office just after 11 am in the morning and went out once in the afternoon for over an hour, accompanied by his "Z+" category CRPF security escort.

He was asked by the agency to continue recording his statement for the fifth day on Tuesday.