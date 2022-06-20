Rahul Gandhi’s Tweet on Not Bowing Down to the ED Is Fake

A screenshot of a tweet purportedly shared by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's verified Twitter account is doing the rounds on social media.

The tweet, which is in Hindi, roughly translates to, "The ED wants me to bow down but I will not do it. I know everything about what they want me to do."

The screenshot comes as Gandhi began the fourth round of questioning in connection with the National Herald case, as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes into alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted group Young Indian – which owns the newspaper.

However, the tweet is fake. We did not find any proof to back the existence of the tweet and the screenshot in the claim carries multiple errors when compared to the format of an actual tweet.