Congress To Protest Outside ED Offices on 13 June, Day of Rahul Gandhi's Summons

Rahul Gandhi.
(Photo: The Quint)
Congress MPs and members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will march along with Rahul Gandhi to the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on Monday, 13 June, in protest. Party workers will also hold similar protests in front of the ED's offices across the country.
This comes amid summons issued to Rahul Gandhi and party chief Sonia Gandhi to appear before the ED in connection with a case of alleged money laundering linked to the National Herald newspaper.
The case involves allegations of cheating, conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust in the acquisition of the Associated Journals Limited – which ran the newspaper – by Young Indian Pvt Ltd.
The ED had said that it wanted to record the statements of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
A fresh case had been filed into the matter under the PMLA's criminal provisions after a court took notice of a probe conducted by the Income Tax Department against Young India Pvt Ltd, which owns National Herald, after BJP MP Subramanian Swamy filed a criminal complaint in connection with the matter.
