Congress To Protest Outside ED Offices on 13 June, Day of Rahul Gandhi's Summons

The case involves allegations of cheating, conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust in the acquisition of the Associated Journals Limited – which ran the newspaper – by Young Indian Pvt Ltd.

The ED had said that it wanted to record the statements of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A fresh case had been filed into the matter under the PMLA's criminal provisions after a court took notice of a probe conducted by the Income Tax Department against Young India Pvt Ltd, which owns National Herald, after BJP MP Subramanian Swamy filed a criminal complaint in connection with the matter.