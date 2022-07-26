‘Privilege To Work With You As Your Prime Minister’: PM Modi in Letter to Kovind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has heaped praise on Ram Nath Kovind, saying he set the highest standards of principles, probity, performance, sensitivity and service during his tenure as India's President.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
"Through your life and career, you have persevered with determination and dignity, with a deep commitment to the morality and integrity that is at the core of the Indian ethos, and with the highest regard and responsibility towards the principles of our Constitution," he said.
During his presidency in his numerous actions, interventions and speeches, he has represented and carried the best of India to all corners of the country and the world, Modi said.
The prime minister told Kovind that he had always been generous with his time and counsel to him over the past five years.
"I will continue to turn to you for advice. It has been a real privilege to work with you, Rashtrapati Ji, as your Prime Minister," he said.
Modi wrote that as President, Kovind upheld and reinforced the ideals of India's Constitution and the vitality of its democracy with sound judgement, great dignity and extraordinary statesmanship and always with the best interests of the Republic as his compass.
As the country's first citizen, he was always unwavering in his compassion and concern for the welfare of the weakest citizen, and remained firmly and proudly rooted in its soil and connected with the people, he added.
Kovind was always in people's company, sensitive to their problems, perceptive about their expectations, and acutely aware of the needed change, he said in the letter.
"You were a steadfast and passionate champion of social transformation and inclusion, speaking for the poor, the historically excluded and oppressed, and the marginalised, with special attention to the status and role of women," the prime minister said.
Modi noted that his interaction with Kovind, a long time BJP member before being appointed first as Bihar governor and then President, goes beyond his presidency.
He has seen him toil among people during his political career, and as an MP he made a mark as an effective parliamentarian.
His gubernatorial tenure in Bihar was outstanding as he made unparalleled efforts to make the Raj Bhavan into a "Lok Bhavan", accessible to the common people.
Prime Minister Modi said he was always deeply touched by Kovind's humility, grace and generosity, and mentioned their visit to his native village Paraunkh in Uttar Pradesh a few weeks back.
His special gesture of coming to receive him at the helipad will remain etched in his memory forever, the prime minister said.
Equally special was Kovind's gesture of visiting his mother and talking to her on several issues which showed his deep-rooted commitment to the value-systems integral to Indian society, the prime minister said.
"Your life and service reflect the dearly held belief that you recently shared with students - never fail to give back to the society which has given you the opportunity to become a successful individual," Modi said.
