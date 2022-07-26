‘Modi Govt Running Vendetta Campaign’: Oppn Seeks Prez Murmu’s Intervention

Joint Opposition parties on Tuesday, 26 July, submitted a letter to the newly elected President Droupadi Murmu, seeking her intervention in a bunch of issues, including the “stubborn refusal of the Government to have an urgent debate on the pressing issue of price rise and increase in GST rates on essential food items.”

The letter states that the Central government is “adamant and is not allowing it.”

Since the Parliament session began last week, both houses have witnessed frequent adjournments as the Opposition protests against inflation in the country, demanding a discussion on price hikes in the houses.