‘Modi Govt Running Vendetta Campaign’: Oppn Seeks Prez Murmu’s Intervention

Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and others conduct a protest march against ED questioning of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case, at Parliament House.
Joint Opposition parties on Tuesday, 26 July, submitted a letter to the newly elected President Droupadi Murmu, seeking her intervention in a bunch of issues, including the “stubborn refusal of the Government to have an urgent debate on the pressing issue of price rise and increase in GST rates on essential food items.”
The letter states that the Central government is “adamant and is not allowing it.”
Since the Parliament session began last week, both houses have witnessed frequent adjournments as the Opposition protests against inflation in the country, demanding a discussion on price hikes in the houses.
The Opposition parties also brought to the attention of president, “the continued and intensifying misuse of investigative agencies by the Modi Government as part of a systematic vendetta campaign against its political opponents.”
This comes on the day when Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with several other party leaders, was detained by the Delhi Police from Vijay Chowk where the party was staging a protest as interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Tuesday, for the second round of questioning in the National Herald case.
The parties stated that the agencies are being used in a such a manner with the aim to “destroy reputations and weaken the forces fighting the BJP ideologically and politically,” and to “divert the attention” of Indians from concerns like price rise of essential commodities, increasing unemployment and loss of livelihoods.