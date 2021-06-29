No, President Kovind Didn't Bow Down Before Yogi Adityanath

A post is being shared on the internet to insinuate that President Ram Nath Kovind bowed down before Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The post is being shared with a story talking about 'slave mentality'.

However, we found that although the photo is an actual one, the claim of the post is misleading. The President, who is on a five-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, landed at the helipad near his village, Paraunkh of Kanpur Dehat district, on June 27 and touched the soil to pay obeisance to his birth land.