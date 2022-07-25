Women Have Held Key Posts Even Before Prez Murmu, but Only Far & Few in Between

Droupadi Murmu has become only the second woman president of India after Pratibha Patil. As she takes oath on 25 July, here's a reminder that although women have played an active role in India's politics through the ages, their representation in Parliament remains dismal.

The Women Reservation Bill, which seeks to reserve 33 percent seats for women in Parliament and state legislatures, was passed in the Rajya Sabha in 2010. However, it's still pending.

In the World Economic Forum's Gender Gap Report 2022, India ranked 135 out of 146 countries overall, but in the political empowerment score, it was ranked lower than last year.