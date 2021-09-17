Police Encounters: What Makes Indian Society Celebrate ‘Instant Justice’?

In the wake of the rape-cum-murder of a six-year-old girl in Saidabad area of Hyderabad, Telangana Labour Minister, Malla Reddy, claimed on video, “We will definitely nab the accused and will kill him in an encounter. There is no question of leaving him.” Malkajgiri MP and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy is also reported to have made a similar remark on the ‘encounter’ of the rape accused. A similar demand was raised during several protests in the Saidabad and surrounding area, too.

The girl had been missing since September 9. On September 10, her body was found in the house of her neighbour, Pallakonda Raju. The autopsy report concluded that she had been raped and strangulated to death.

Two days later, a dead body was found lying on rail tracks within the limits of Ghanpur police station near Warangal. The police claimed that from the tattoos on the body, they believe it to be that of the accused and that it was a case of suspected suicide. By the time of writing this article, no information was available regarding the findings in the post mortem report of the deceased, and hence it’s impossible to reach any conclusions.