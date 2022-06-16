Presidential Election: Why the Strength of BJP Has Gone Down Since 2017

With the tenure of incumbent president Ram Nath Kovind coming to an end on 24 July, political parties have begun strategising over the next presidential candidate for the polls to be conducted on 18 July.

Although the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), as well as the Opposition parties, have been tight-lipped about their nominees and have made no official announcement, several names have surfaced for the post.

In the Opposition parties' meeting that was held on Wednesday, several names, including Farooq Abdullah and Gopal Krishna Gandhi, were discussed. Soon after the meeting concluded, the Opposition's popular choice, Sharad Pawar, took to Twitter to "humbly deny" the candidature.