Mamata Meets Pawar a Day Before TMC’s Opposition Gather Over Presidential Polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar at his Delhi residence.
(Photo: Twitter)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for an opposition meeting at Delhi’s Constitution Club, on Wednesday, 15 June, to discuss the Opposition's strategies for the upcoming presidential election.
A day before the meeting is scheduled to be held, CM Banerjee met NCP Chief Sharad Pawar at his Delhi residence.
"We had a detailed discussion on various issues related to our country," Pawar wrote on a tweet.
Recently, there have been some speculations around Pawar being the Opposition’s pick for president. However, the NCP chief has reportedly said that he’s not keen on contesting the presidential election.
As per reports, besides the NCP, other opposition parties such as the Congress and CPI(M) are likely to attend the meeting.
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, and Randeep Surjewala will be in attendance on behalf of their party, while CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said that his party and the CPI will depute MPs to attend the meeting.
A letter posted by CM Banerjee read, “The Presidential elections are around the corner, presenting the perfect opportunity for all progressive opposition parties to reconvene and deliberate on the future course of Indian politics.”
The presidential election will be held on July 18, and incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind's term ends on July 24.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)