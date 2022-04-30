No, It's Not President Ram Nath Kovind's Daughter in This Image
President Ram Nath Kovind's daughter Swati was moved to ground duties in 2017 citing security reasons.
A photo which shows two Air India flight attendants posing with folded hands is being shared on social media with the claim that one of them is Swati, the daughter of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.
The claim further states that after TATA group reacquired Air India in October 2021, they had shifted her to ground duties citing security concerns.
However, we found that the none of the two women seen in the photo were President Kovind's daughter.
Further, Swati was a flight attendant with the Air India, but was moved to ground duties in 2017 due to security concerns after her father became the President of India in 2017. This was almost four years before TATA tookover Air India.
CLAIM
The photo is being shared along with the claim in Hindi that states that the woman seen in the photo is Swati, who has been a flight attendant with Air India's Boeing 777 and 787 international flights.
It goes on to state that when TATA reacquired Air India and got to know she is the president's daughter, she was transferred to the internal affairs office of the airline due to security reasons.
WHAT WE FOUND
We conducted a Google reverse image on the photo and came across the photo on Getty Images published in 2006 that said that the air hostesses were wearing their new uniforms atop the "Air India flight, during the delivery of the Boeing 737-800 Commercial Jetliner for Air India in New Delhi" in 2006.
The photo was credited to news agency AFP
Next we looked for Swati's association with Air India.
A report by news agency PTI (republished by NDTV) from 12 November 2017 read that the President's daughter Swati, who does not use a surname, was an air hostess with Air India's long-haul Boeing 787 and Boeing 777 flights.
She was deputed with Air India's integration department at the airline's headquarters in New Delhi, citing security reason after Ram Nath Kovind became the president.
We also found a family photo posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his official Twitter account on 20 July 2017, before Kovind assumed office.
We zoomed into the photo of Swati and there's no resemblance with the women seen in the viral image.
Clearly, photo of Air India staff who has been misidentified as President Ram Nath Kovind's daughter is being shared with misleading claim that she was moved to ground duties after TATA took control of Air India.
