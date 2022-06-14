BJP Councillor Resigns From Party Over Remarks About Prophet by Nupur Sharma
Tabassum Mirza, councillor from ward number 14 of Kota Municipal Corporation, South, has resigned from the BJP.
A BJP municipal councillor has resigned from the party in protest against the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad by now-suspended party spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
Tabassum Mirza, BJP's councillor from ward number 14 of Kota Municipal Corporation, South, on Monday, 13 June, sent her resignation letter to party's state unit chief Satish Poonia and Kota district president Krishan Kumar Soni, mentioning the reason behind her resignation.
In her letter to Soni, Mirza, who joined BJP around 10 years ago, said that she is resigning from the primary membership of the party as in the ongoing circumstances, it is not possible for her to continue to work with the party.
In a separate letter to Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia, Mirza expressed regret on being a member of the party, saying that the party failed to control its functionaries who have been criticising her "Nabi".
“If I continue to be member of BJP and support it despite there being so much (against Prophet), there would be none other bigger offender than me. Now my consciousness has awakened and I can no longer continue to work in the party,” she wrote to the party's state chief.
When contacted, Mirza said she sent her resignation letter to Poonia and Soni through email and post.
Meanwhile, Soni denied having received any resignation letter on email or by post. “I have not received any resignation from a party councillor,” Soni said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.