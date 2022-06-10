Polling for 16 Rajya Sabha Seats Underway; AIMIM to Vote for Cong in Maharashtra

The polling contest for 16 seats in the Rajya Sabha, spanning across the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Haryana began at 9 am on Friday, 10 June. The voting is scheduled to end at 4 pm, with the counting expected to commence at 5 pm.

Six seats from Maharashtra, two from Haryana and five each from Rajasthan and Karnataka are at stake, and ahead of the polling, 41 candidates across 11 states have already been elected to the house unopposed.

Hours before voting, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) expressed their opposition to the BJP in Maharashtra, and said that it will vote in favour of the Congress candidate.

The polling exercise assumes significance ahead of the presidential elections slated to take place in July.