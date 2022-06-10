Polling for 16 Rajya Sabha Seats Underway; AIMIM to Vote for Cong in Maharashtra
Catch live updates from the Rajya Sabha polls 2022 here.
The polling contest for 16 seats in the Rajya Sabha, spanning across the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Haryana began at 9 am on Friday, 10 June. The voting is scheduled to end at 4 pm, with the counting expected to commence at 5 pm.
Six seats from Maharashtra, two from Haryana and five each from Rajasthan and Karnataka are at stake, and ahead of the polling, 41 candidates across 11 states have already been elected to the house unopposed.
Hours before voting, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) expressed their opposition to the BJP in Maharashtra, and said that it will vote in favour of the Congress candidate.
The polling exercise assumes significance ahead of the presidential elections slated to take place in July.
57 seats in the Rajya Sabha had fallen vacant earlier this year, with the highest number of vacancies, 11, in Uttar Pradesh
This was followed by six vacancies each in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, four each in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar, three each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, two each in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, and Telangana, and one in Uttarakhand
Of the 57 vacant seats, 23 seats were held by the BJP and 8 were held by Congress
Political tensions remain high ahead of voting for the remaining members, with some parties having moved their MLAs to resorts to ward off horse-trading
'Ajay Maken Will Win': Deepender Hooda
Haryana Congress leader Deepender Hooda said that the party's Ajay Maken will win the Rajya Sabha elections from the state.
"Ajay Maken will win in this Rajya Sabha election. Kuldeep Bishnoi is a Congress MLA, I believe he has voted for Congress," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Karnataka To See Tough Contest, 6 Candidates in the Fray for 5 Seats
Six candidates are in the fray in the Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka, necessitating a contest.
The six candidates in the fray for the Rajya Sabha polls from the state are – Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh and outgoing MLC Lehar Singh Siroya from the BJP, former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh and state general secretary Mansoor Ali Khan from the Congress, and former MP D Kupendra Reddy from the JD(S).
Despite not having the adequate number of votes to win the fourth seat from the state Assembly, all the three political parties – BJP, Congress and JD(S) – have fielded candidates for the seat, forcing an election.
Sitharaman and Ramesh are seeking re-election to the Upper House of Parliament for a consecutive term from the state.
A candidate needs the support of 45 MLAs to win and based on their strength in the Legislative Assembly, the BJP can win two seats and the Congress one.
After getting two Rajya Sabha candidates (Sitharaman and Jaggesh) elected on its own strength in the Assembly, the BJP will be left with an additional 32 MLA votes. The Congress will be left with 25 MLA votes after electing Jairam Ramesh, while the JD(S) has only 32 MLAs, which is not sufficient to win a seat.
The fight for the fourth seat will see a direct contest between Siroya (BJP), Khan (Congress) and Reddy (JDS). While Siroya and Reddy are short of votes from 13 MLAs each, Khan will need 20.
Special Observers Appointed, Polls to be Videographed
In light of allegations regarding efforts at horse-trading, the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, indicated on Thursday that special observers have been appointed to oversee the poll process which will be videographed.
'I Think Siddaramaiah Will Also Vote for BJP': Karnataka Minister
Karnataka Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday asserted that all 3 BJP candidates will get elected from Karnataka.
"Even Siddaramaiah will think 2-3 times before voting for Congress, I think he will also vote for BJP. Anybody with value for democratic principles will never vote for Congress and JDS," he said, ANI reported.
He went on to say, "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a leader of statesmanship. It is our honour to have such a political leader with no corruption background. Karnataka has benefitted because of her leadership."
Meanwhile, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said, "CT Ravi is BJP General secretary, so how did he enter Congress office?... This shows that CT Ravi went to meet Siddaramaiah for his cooperation in the victory of the BJP candidate."
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.