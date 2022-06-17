PM Only Hears the Voice of ‘Friends’: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Attack Agnipath

Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.
(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
Attacking the government over the Agnipath scheme, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not understand what the people of the country want as he cannot hear anything except the voice of his "friends," as multiple states continue to see widespread protests and violence.
In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "The Prime Minister does not understand what the people of the country want because he does not hear anything except the voice of his 'friends'."
Sharing similar sentiment, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also hit out at the centre in a tweet and said "not even 24 hours had passed" that the BJP government had to change the rules of the new army recruitment scheme.
The Congress general secretary said that this shows that the move was made in "haste."
"Narendra Modi ji, withdraw this scheme immediately. Give appointments and put out the result of the stalled recruitment in Air Force," Priyanka Gandhi said.
"Conduct army recruitment (with age relaxation) as before," she demanded.
In response to the scheme, many in Bihar's Muzaffarpur and Buxar, Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, and in parts of Rajasthan, took to burning tyres, blocking highways and railway tracks to protest against the Agnipath scheme.
Revealing the scheme on Tuesday, the government had said youngsters between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure, while 25 percent of the recruits will be retained for regular service.
On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to the voice of the unemployed youths and not take their agnipariksha (trial by fire) by making them walk on 'Agnipath' (path of fire).
"No rank, no pension, no direct recruitment for 2 years, no stable future after four years, no respect shown by the government for the army," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, attacking the Centre over the scheme.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the scheme on Thursday and urged the prime minister not to "crush the dreams of the youth."
"What will the new army recruitment scheme give them? After 4 years, no job guarantee, no pension facility = no rank, no pension," she said in Hindi.
The Congress has demanded that the short service recruitment in the armed forces under Agnipath scheme be kept in abeyance and wider consultations be held with experts before taking further action on it.
The scheme allows for the induction of about 45,000 people aged 17.5 to 21 years into the military for a four-year period. Recruitment for the same is supposed to begin in the next 90 days, with the first wave expected to arrive in July 2023.
Furthermore, there will be a six-month training period during which they would be paid a monthly wage of Rs 30,000-40,000 as allowances. Candidates will be able to obtain insurance and medical benefits as well.
The remaining employees will receive a package worth between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 12 lakh when they leave the service, but they will not be eligible for pension benefits.
(With inputs from PTI.)