Amit Shah and Sanjay Singh Exchange Furious Words Over Delhi MCD Bill

Continuing his attack on Delhi's AAP government which he started from the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha said, "Delhi government's step-motherly behaviour hinders the efficient working of all the three MCDs. If the state/UT governments behave in a step-motherly fashion with civic bodies, neither Panchayati Raj nor urban local bodies will be successful."

"Delhi MCD witnessed over 250 major strikes in the past 10 years. Only two strikes happened in the previous decade. What led to such a drastic rise in strikes? This is because of the step-motherly treatment of the AAP government," he added while tabling the bill in Rajya Sabha.