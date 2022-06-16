'No Rank, No Pension': Rahul, Priyanka, Mayawati Slam Govt Over Agnipath Scheme
Mayawati said that the scheme is “unfair towards rural youth”.
Voicing his protest against the Centre's disruptive Agnipath scheme, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 16 June urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to the voice of unemployed youths and not take their 'agnipareeksha (trial by fire)', by making them walk on 'Agnipath'.
"No rank, no pension, no direct recruitment for 2 years, no stable future after four years, no respect shown by the government for the army," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, attacking the Centre over the scheme.
In another tweet, he added, "When India faces threats on two fronts, the uncalled for Agnipath scheme reduces the operational effectiveness of our armed forces. The BJP govt must stop compromising the dignity, traditions, valour and discipline of our forces."
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out and urged the prime minister not to "crush the dreams of the youth".
"What will the new army recruitment scheme give them? After 4 years, no job guarantee, no pension facility = no rank, no pension," she said in Hindi.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati also chimed in, saying that the scheme is “unfair towards rural youth”.
In a series of tweets, the former chief minister of UP added, "People in the country are already afflicted by rising poverty, inflation, unemployment, wrong policies, and arrogant working style of the government, in such a situation, the uneasiness spread among the youth regarding new recruitment system in the army is causing anxiety....The government should reconsider its decision immediately, this is the demand of BSP."
What is the Scheme?
The scheme allows for the induction of about 45,000 people aged 17.5 to 21 years into the military for a four-year period. Recruitment for the same is supposed to begin in the next 90 days, with the first wave expected to arrive in July 2023.
Furthermore, there will be a six-month training period during which they would be paid a monthly wage of Rs 30,000-40,000 as allowances. Candidates will be able to obtain insurance and medical benefits as well.
Only 25 percent of these troops will be retained after four years, and they will serve for a total of 15 years in non-officer ranks.
The remaining employees will receive a package worth between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 12 lakh when they leave the service, but they will not be eligible for pension benefits.
(With inputs from PTI.)
