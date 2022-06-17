‘We Will Accept Death If...’: Why Are Aspirants Protesting Over Agnipath Scheme?

"If the Centre does not take back the Agnipath scheme, we will be forced to take wrong steps," a student protesting in Bihar's Arrah told The Quint, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party government was "playing a game" with them.

Fresh protests erupted in several districts of Bihar , Haryana's Gurugram, Delhi's Nangloi, and Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Thursday, 16 June, over the Defence Ministry's scheme for recruitment of youth into the Indian armed forces on a short-term, contractual basis.

After the scheme was announced by the government on 14 June, thousands of students aspiring to join the armed forces took to the streets to protest against it.