Inside Story: Mann-Kejriwal Meetings to Workers, How AAP Balanced Delhi & Punjab

"Both sides (AAP's Punjab and national leadership) were desperate. We knew we had to win this time otherwise the party would be finished in Punjab and it's national efforts would also be over. We are so relieved," says a newly elected Aam Aadmi Party MLA in Punjab.

The tussle between AAP's Punjab and Delhi-based national leadership had been a constant feature of the party ever since it broke into Punjab's political landscape winning 4 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Two MPs – Dharamvira Gandhi and Harinder Khalsa – fell out with the party soon after that win. In the years that followed, several top Punjab leaders left or were expelled – Sucha Singh Chhotepur, HS Phoolka, Sukhpal Khaira to name a few. Many of the leaders who left AAP cited 'interference from Delhi' as a reason for their disillusionment with the party.