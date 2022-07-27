Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Both Houses Scheduled To Convene at 11 am Today

Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates: As the Monsoon Session of Parliament continues, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are scheduled to convene at 11 am on Wednesday, 27 July.

On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha had passed the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill 2022.

Meanwhile, 19 Rajya Sabha MPs, including TMC MPs Sushmita Dev, Santanu Sen and Dola Sen, were suspended for the remainder of the week.

Since the Parliament session began last week, both Houses have suffered frequent adjournments as the Opposition protests against inflation, hike in Goods and Services Tax prices, and suspension of Congress MPs, demanding a discussion on price hike in the Houses.