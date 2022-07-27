Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Both Houses Scheduled To Convene at 11 am Today

Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates: As the Monsoon Session of Parliament continues, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are scheduled to convene at 11 am on Wednesday, 27 July.
On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha had passed the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill 2022.
Meanwhile, 19 Rajya Sabha MPs, including TMC MPs Sushmita Dev, Santanu Sen and Dola Sen, were suspended for the remainder of the week.
Since the Parliament session began last week, both Houses have suffered frequent adjournments as the Opposition protests against inflation, hike in Goods and Services Tax prices, and suspension of Congress MPs, demanding a discussion on price hike in the Houses.
The Monsoon Session, which began on 18 July, is scheduled to end on 12 August.
As per a bulletin released by the Lok Sabha secretariat, a total of 29 bills, of which 24 are new, are to be listed in Parliament during this session.
Amid protests by the Congress, party chief Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on Wednesday.
The Lok Sabha on Tuesday had passed the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill 2022. Only one other bill, Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, has been passed by the Lower House so far in the session.
Amid protest by MPs demanding a discussion on the issue of price rise and inflation in the country, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh on Tuesday suspended 19 opposition MPs, including TMC MPs Sushmita Dev, Santanu Sen, Dola Sen, Mausum Noor, Shanta Chehtri, and Nadimul Haque, for the remainder of the week.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for the third round of questioning on Wednesday.
Several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, had been detained by the police amid the party chief's questioning on Tuesday.