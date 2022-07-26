At Least 28 Dead, 45 Hospitalised After Drinking Spurious Liquor in Gujarat
"We have booked 14 people on murder charges and have already detained most of the accused," Gujarat DGP Bhatia said.
At least 28 people have died and 45 others remain admitted to different hospitals in Gujarat’s Botad after they consumed spurious liquor, officials said on Tuesday, 26 July.
Of the lot, 22 belonged to various villages in Botad district while six were from neighbouring Ahmedabad district.
Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia said that a total of 28 people have died in the tragedy. He added that three First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against 14 people on charges of murder and other offences and that most of them have been detained.
Besides, more than 45 people are currently admitted to hospitals in Bhavnagar, Botad and Ahmedabad, he said. Recently, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Ahmedabad Crime Branch also joined the investigation.
"Police will add the charge of murder if required. Gujarat ATS as well as the Ahmedabad crime branch have also joined our probe to nab the culprits," Botad Superintendent of Police, Karanraj Vaghela, told reporters late at night on Monday.
The Incident
The incident came to light after some residents of Barvala taluka’s Rojid village in Botad district and some other surrounding villages were referred to government hospitals in Barvala and Botad after their health started deteriorating early Monday morning, a few hours after consuming the spurious alcohol.
The liquor was made from the highly poisonous methyl alcohol, Bhatia told reporters in Gandhinagar, adding that it was added directly to water. He said that over 600 litres of the mixture was sold at Rs 40,000.
"A forensic analysis has established that the deceased consumed methyl alcohol. We have booked 14 people on charge of murder and other offences and already detained most of the accused," Bhatia said.
Inspector General of Police (Bhavnagar range), Ashok Kumar Yadav, visited the Botad civil hospital on Monday evening and said that a SIT under a Deputy Superintendent of Police-rank officer will be formed to probe the incident and nab bootleggers who sold the spurious liquor.
The Gujarat CMO said that a high-level meeting was held under Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi “to take the incident of drinking chemical-laced liquid seriously,” news agency ANI reported.
Arvind Kejriwal Demands Probe
Calling the incident "unfortunate," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a Gujarat visit, alleged that illegal liquor is being sold in large quantities in Gujarat where prohibition is in place. He alleged that people selling illicit liquor are enjoying political protection and demanded a probe into the "trail" of money generated by selling booze.
"It is unfortunate that despite prohibition, illegal liquor is sold in huge quantities in Gujarat. Who are the people who sell illegal liquor? They enjoy political protection. Where does the money (generated by selling illegal liquor) go? This needs to be probed."Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking to reporters in Porbandar
The Gujarat Prohibition Act, earlier known as the Bombay Prohibition Act, 1949, empowers the police to arrest a person for purchasing, consuming or serving alcohol without a permit with punishment ranging from three months to five years in prison. It also penalises the transporting of liquor.
