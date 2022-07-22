Explained: What Is the Indian Antarctic Bill 2022 and Who Is It For?

Almost 40 years after India signed the Antarctic Treaty, the Lok Sabha, on Friday, 22 July, passed the Indian Antarctic Bill, first introduced in the lower house on 1 April by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

The bill, which was passed during the Parliament's Monsoon Session, is one among a series of "green bills" that are to be introduced, including the Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill 2021, the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the widely contested Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022.

So, what will this include? Who will it impact and what are the penalties for violation? Here's a primer.