Silly Souls Row: 'No License Issued in Favour of Irani, Daughter' Says Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court, in an order from Friday, 29 July observed that no licence was ever issued in favour of Union Minister Smriti Irani and her daughter with regards to the Silly Souls Cafe and Bar in Goa's Assagao.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Delhi High Court, in an order from Friday, 29 July, observed that no licence was ever issued in favour of Union Minister Smriti Irani and her daughter with regards to the Silly Souls Cafe and Bar in Goa's Assagao.
Previously, the Court had directed the Congress leaders to remove all mentions of the allegations, made by them during a press conference, from all social media platforms. In its order on Monday, the Court noted:
The Court also noted that neither the restaurant nor the land it was constructed on is owned by Irani or her daughter, and added, “Even the show cause notice issued by the Government of Goa is not in the name of the plaintiff or her daughter.”
“There is imperative need to protect reputation of an individual, least to say, that of the plaintiff who is a respected member of the society and esteemed member of the Union Ministry,” the court said in its order.
The court also noted that Irani made out a prima facie case and the balance of convenience lays in her favour and against the defendant’s plea for interim relief.
Congress leaders pressed for Irani's sacking from the Narendra Modi Cabinet after alleging that her daughter runs an "illegal bar" – Silly Souls – in Goa's Assagao.
"There is enough evidence to this effect," he added.
Rodrigues had uncovered that the bar's owners renewed the establishment's liquor licence using the name of a deceased person.
Consequently, the Minister of Women and Child Development, who has categorically denied all charges, sought damages of over Rs 2 crore and an unconditional apology from the Congress leaders.
Chiming in on the controversy on Friday, advocate Prashant Bhushan wrote on his Twitter, "The “Silly Souls Café and Bar” at Assagao allegedly being run by Smriti Irani’s family was illegally built without obtaining any construction licence. This has been revealed to Adv. Aires Rodrigues today under the RTI Act by the Assagao Panchayat."
(With inputs from Live Law)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)