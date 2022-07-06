Smriti Irani Appointed Union Minister for Minority Affairs After Naqvi Resigns
Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradiya Scindia has been assigned the Ministry of Steel.
Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will take additional charge of the Minority Affairs ministry, the Centre said in a press release on Wednesday, 6 July.
This comes after Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigned from the post following the end of his parliamentary tenure. Union Steel Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Ram Chandra Prakash Singh also resigned a day before his term was set to expire.
"Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, The President has directed that Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio," a release from Rashtrapati Bhawan read.
Scindia Assigned Ministry of Steel
Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradiya Scindia has been assigned the Ministry of Steel, which was headed by Singh until his resignation. Scindia is set to hold the charge in addition to his existing ministry.
"Furthermore, as advised by the Prime Minister, The President has directed that Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Steel, in addition to his existing portfolio," the release also said.
Naqvi, prior to his resignation, was was the sole Muslim in the Narendra Modi-led central government.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
