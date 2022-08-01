‘Political Witch-Hunt’: Opposition Reacts to Sena Leader Sanjay Raut’s Arrest

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case in Mumbai on Monday, 1 August, several Opposition leaders questioned the action taken by the ED.

Commenting on the probe agency's functioning, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said in a tweet, "Answer to my parliamentary question regarding ED says it all: 27 times increase in cases filed however look at the conviction rate: of 0.5 %. This is a political witch-hunt targeting the opposition, not an attempt to bring transparency in financial dealing."