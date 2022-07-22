Political Storm Over Goa CM's Move to Restore Temples 'Destroyed by Portuguese'

Responding to a cut motion on demands of grants for the Social Welfare department, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai accused the Pramod Sawant-led BJP government of having an agenda behind the temple restoration move.

“Invest in history for the love of the past and don’t try to rewrite history to meet your agenda. Whether we like it or not, we have a rich past. We don’t have to search for something that may or may not exist,” Sardesai said.

(With inputs from PTI.)