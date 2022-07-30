Silly Souls Row: Cafe Owners Deny Links With Irani, Cite Portuguese Civil Code

Talking to reporters after the hearing, Advocate Benny Nazareth, who represents the DGama family, said the Portuguese Civil Code mandates that when a spouse dies, his or her powers are transferred to the partner.

He said that the application for renewal of the license was done by the family members after the death of Anthony.

The Portuguese Civil Code is still in force in Goa.

Social activist and lawyer Aires Rodrigues, who is the complainant in the case, had pointed out to the excise commissioner that the renewal of licence was sought on behalf of Anthony, more than a year after his death.

Anthony DGama's son Dean was present during the hearing of the case.

The lawyer representing the DGama family said that as per the Portuguese Civil Code, the ownership of the property is jointly done in the name of husband and wife.