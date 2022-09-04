'Undeclared Emergency' in Country, Says JD(U); Nitish Calls for Opposition Unity

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday asked Opposition parties to bury their differences to forge national unity, saying they can together reduce the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to 50 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Janata Dal (United), whose office bearers are meeting here for two days, also charged the BJP-led central government with imposing an "undeclared emergency" in the country, "misusing" probe agencies to silence opposition voices and stoking "communal frenzy" in society.

Addressing the party's national executive meeting, Kumar, who snapped ties with the BJP last month, claimed his only goal is to work for uniting the Opposition to unseat the saffron party from power, amid a buzz within his JD(U) that he may emerge as the prime ministerial face.