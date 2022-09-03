Jolt to Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in Manipur as 5 Out of 6 MLAs Switch to BJP

Amid its tussle with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar following breaking of the alliance government, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) (JDU) faced a big jolt in Manipur on Friday, 2 September, as five of its six MLAs joined the BJP in the state.

Manipur Assembly Secretary K Meghajit Singh said that he was "pleased to accept the merger of five JDU MLAs with the BJP."