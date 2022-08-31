Bihar Public Service Commission Aspirants Clash With Police, Lathis Used

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bihar Public Service Commission Aspirants Clash With Police, Lathis Used

The BPSC, in its notification released on Tuesday, 30 August, announced the dates of 67th Prelims exam.
The Quint
India
Published:

BPSC exam aspirants protesting against exam dates in Patna.

|

(Photo: Video screengrab)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>BPSC exam aspirants protesting against exam dates in Patna.</p></div>

Patna Police on Wednesday, 31 August, lathicharged more that 10,000 Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates, who were protesting against the changes made in the exam pattern.

The protesters, who are set to appear for the 67th preliminary examination, were moving towards the commission's office when they were stopped and beaten up by the police.

The BPSC, in its notification dated 30 August, announced that this year the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) will be held on two days, that is, 20 and 22 September, instead of one. It also states that the results will be released in percentile format this year.

However, the aspirants are demanding that no changes should be made in the exam pattern.

This comes a few days after the aspirants of Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) and Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) were lathicharged by Patna Police.

The candidates were protesting against persistent delays in issuing of the official notification crucial for their appointment.

Asserting that they have been unemployed despite qualifying the two eligibility tests, the aspirants claimed on Monday that the Education Ministry had declared in writing in the past that the notification would be issued latest by 7 August.

