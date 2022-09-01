Decoding Nitin Gadkari: Is He a Rebel or a Victim of Modi & Shah's 'New BJP'?

From warning against "use and throw" in relationships to saying that "politics has become about capturing power" - Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's recent remarks have sparked speculation about his political position within the BJP.

The remark "one should never indulge in use and throw" came barely a few days after Gadkari was removed from the BJP's highest body - the Parliamentary Board.

Even earlier Gadkari's remarks had created some controversy such as when he said during a Marathi interview that the NDA had made all kinds of promises as they didn't expect to come to power with such a large majority or a series of remarks he had made around December 2018-January 2019.

But what is the reason behind Gadkari's remarks? Is he indeed a rebel within the BJP as sections of the media are claiming, or are his remarks just harmless pontification of a leader who is being sidelined?