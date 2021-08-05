'Disruption in Parliament to Protect Congress Interest': Ravi Shankar Prasad

"This family always behaved in the same fashion in the past. The family failed to understand that the country is reposing its faith in Narendra Modi. They were denying the scam by floating zero Loss in 2G, Coal, and other scams,” said Prasad in the press conference.

"The Congress has a simple mantra that as long as the interest of the family is served, the Parliament will be allowed to function. Parliament will not be allowed to function where the interest of the family is not there,” he added.

In an earlier press conference on 19 July, Prasad denied links of spyware to the BJP-led Centre.

"The NSO, which is the manufacturer of Pegasus, has clearly said that its clients are mostly Western nations. So why is India being targeted in this matter? What is the story behind this? What is the twist in the tale? Some people were brought in and their names were dropped," said Prasad in a press conference on 19 July.