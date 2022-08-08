Nitish Kumar vs BJP: What Will Bihar CM Do Next? He Has 3 Main Options

This is a slightly more audacious plan, but one that cannot be ruled out. It involves Nitish Kumar dumping the BJP in the near future, supporting Tejashwi Yadav as the chief minister of Bihar and shifting to national politics as an important leader of the non-NDA front.

In some ways, this seems an interesting option for Nitish Kumar. Because all said and done, he is past his peak in Bihar politics. He is no longer the Sushasan Babu of 2005, 2010, or 2015. The JD(U) has weakened in strength and his personal popularity has also declined.

What has still ensured Nitish Kumar's survival is the fact that many voters – especially non-Yadav OBCs and Mahadalits – feel they have some more say with him at the helm compared to outright dominance by the upper caste-dominated BJP and Yadav-dominated RJD. However, even that hold has weakened. The BJP and RJD, on the other hand, have become stronger.