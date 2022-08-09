Nitish Kumar Resigns as Bihar Chief Minister, Breaks Alliance With BJP
Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal has demanded that Tejashwi Yadav be made the home minister in the new Cabinet.
Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar resigned from the post of the chief minister of Bihar on Tuesday, 9 August, ending his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.
"All MPs and MLAs are at a consensus that we should leave the NDA," Nitish Kumar told the media outside Raj Bhawan, after submitting his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan.
This development comes after Kumar, in the meeting held with the party leaders in Patna, said that the BJP is conspiring to break the JD(U), sources said.
Meanwhile, Kumar arrived at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's residence in Patna, in the backdrop of the JD(U)'s negotiations with the party.
Ahead of government formation, the RJD has demanded that Yadav be made the home minister in the new Cabinet, along with the demand that the Speaker's post goes to the party, sources add.
Furthermore, the Opposition parties led by the RJD, including Congress and Left parties, declared their support for Tejashwi Yadav in any decision that he takes regarding the coalition.
The Friction Between JD(U) & BJP
Earlier, Nalanda MP Kaushalendra had claimed that the BJP had offered Rs 6 crore each to JD(U) MLAs, tempting them to break away from the party.
Even on Sunday, JD(U) President Lalan Singh said that the ‘Chirag model’ was adopted to weaken Nitish Kumar in the 2020 Assembly elections.
In 2020, BJP's alliance partner at the centre, Lok Janata Party (LJP) also fielded its candidates in the Assembly constituencies where JD(U) was contesting. This dealt a big blow to JD(U) and its number of seats came down to 43.
The relationship was most recently soured after erstwhile Union Minister Ramchandra Prasad Singh's exit from the JD(U). The ex-JD(U) national president had reportedly accepted a position in the Union Cabinet without Kumar's consent.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.