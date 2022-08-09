Nitish Kumar Resigns as Bihar Chief Minister, Breaks Alliance With BJP

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar resigned from the post of the chief minister of Bihar on Tuesday, 9 August, ending his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

"All MPs and MLAs are at a consensus that we should leave the NDA," Nitish Kumar told the media outside Raj Bhawan, after submitting his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan.

This development comes after Kumar, in the meeting held with the party leaders in Patna, said that the BJP is conspiring to break the JD(U), sources said.