NCW Seeks Action Against SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Tweet on Nupur Sharma

The National Commission of Women (NCW) on Monday, 4 July, took cognisance of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma and has written to the Director-General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh to take immediate action against him under relevant provisions of law.

The NCW said that it has sought a “fair and time-bound investigation” in the matter. Action taken must be apprised within three days, it said.

Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of NCW, tweeted: