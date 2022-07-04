NCW Seeks Action Against SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Tweet on Nupur Sharma

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had said in a tweet on Friday, 1 July, that it is not enough for only Nupur Sharma to apologise for her comments on Prophet Muhammad, and that the saffron party must also apologise with her.
The National Commission of Women (NCW) on Monday, 4 July, took cognisance of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma and has written to the Director-General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh to take immediate action against him under relevant provisions of law.
The NCW said that it has sought a “fair and time-bound investigation” in the matter. Action taken must be apprised within three days, it said.
Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of NCW, tweeted:
As per the complaint sent to DS Chauhan, DGP-UP, Sharma said, “The statement of Sh Akhilesh Yadav is unsolicited as the matter is already being looked into by the judiciary. Ms Nupur Sharma is already facing threat to her life and the tweet of Sh Akhilesh is a sheer instigation to the general public to assault Ms Sharma.”
The SP chief had said in a tweet on Friday, 1 July, that it is not enough for only Nupur Sharma to apologise for her comments on Prophet Muhammad, and that the saffron party must also apologise with her.
He said in a tweet:
