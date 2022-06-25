Maharashtra Man Held for 'Objectionable' Post on Prophet Mohammad

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district for his alleged objectionable and provocative post on Prophet Mohammad on a social messaging platform, an official said on Saturday, 25 June.

The accused, Nikesh Raju Pashte, a 'mathadi' worker (porter in wholesale market) from Sangampada in Bhiwandi town in the district, was arrested on Friday, June 24, he said.