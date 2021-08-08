NCW Writes to UP Police, Seeks FIR Against Hindutva Leader Yati Narsighanand

"The Commission is perturbed with the post and the remarks made by the priest against women in general. You are, therefore, required to take immediate action against the priest and an FIR must be registered under relevant charges of Indian Penal Code," the letter said.

This is not the first time that Yati Narsinghanand has made derogatory and communal remarks targeting women. The Dasna temple priest has previously on multiple occasions called for a “war against Muslims” saying that “Islam must be removed to save humanity”.