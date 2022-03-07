UP Elections: Data Shows Why Akhilesh Yadav's Fans & Critics May Both Be Wrong

About a year ago, hardly anyone would have expected the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to turn into a close contest.

But now, it is very difficult to dispute that there has been a clear increase in support of Akhilesh Yadav's alliance and that the 2022 election have been much closer than previous Assembly election or the last two Lok Sabha polls.

The main question is: Have the SP and its allies done enough to pull off an upset in this election?

A key aspect that has often been ignored—both by SP's critics and even supporters—is enormity of the challenge before the party.

While supporters fail to acknowledge how difficult it is to defeat the NDA, critics fail to acknowledge the significant rise the SP and its allies have achieved during the course of the campaign.

There are three aspects to the challenge in front of the SP-led alliance.