'Loudspeaker, Hijab, Halal All Part of BJP's Agenda': Mehbooba Mufti

Referring to how the Partition of 1947, the PDP leader was quoted as saying:

"Our neighbouring country was destroyed by misusing religion at that time. To date, they're bearing its brunt. They gave guns to people in name of religion. The same is happening in our country. Bulldozers being used and swords being given to people in the name of religion."

"If this continues, our situation in future will be bad," she warned.

Mufti also took to Twitter to criticise a letter issuing diktats on hijab in J&K, saying that the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) cannot repeat in the state what they did in Karnataka.

"I condemn this letter issuing diktats on hijab. J&K may be ruled by BJP but its certainly not like any other state where they bulldoze the houses of minorities and not allow them the freedom to dress as they want. Our girls will not give up their right to choose," she wrote.