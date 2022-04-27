'Weren't Told That One Religion Will Get Preferential Treatment': Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday, 27 April, said that present day India is not the country that Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) had acceded to, adding that the decision "would have been something else" if people had known that the Muslim community's religious rights "will not be protected" in this country.

"When we decided to accede to India, we acceded to a country where every religion would be treated equally. We were not told that one religion will get preferential treatment and others will be suppressed," he told reporters in Srinagar.