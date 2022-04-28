'No Area in Kashmir Free From Militancy, Difficult Phase for J&K': Omar Abdullah

Further, the JKNC leader remarked that religious freedom was one of the hallmarks of democracy, and condemned the recent spate of encroachment demolition drives allegedly targeting the minority Muslim community in clashes-hit areas of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

"How do you think we feel when houses of Muslims are demolished by bulldozers and TV anchors say "there will be a shortage of bulldozers soon, we will have to import more of them"...? People who we expect to be impartial, take a partial position," Abdullah said.

His comment carried an allusion to Times Network Group Editor Navika Kumar's tweet, wherein she had asked, "Dramatic increase in demand for bulldozers. Are we increasing domestic capacity for manufacturing or will we have to depend on imports??"