Hijab Row Verdict: Understanding the Impact on Muslim Women's Education

The Karnataka High Court on 15 March effectively upheld the government imposed ban on hijab in educational institutions in the state and further stated that the right to wear a hijab is not constitutionally protected.

Referring to constitutional guarantees, Hazra Shifa said, “We were expecting so much from our constitution and country. If today Dr BR Ambedkar were alive, he would have literally cried."

As examinations are expected to begin in April and the students said they would seek further legal course and will approach the Supreme Court to intervene and stay the order.