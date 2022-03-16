Hijab Row Verdict: Understanding the Impact on Muslim Women's Education

Image used for representation only.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
The Karnataka High Court on 15 March effectively upheld the government imposed ban on hijab in educational institutions in the state and further stated that the right to wear a hijab is not constitutionally protected.
Referring to constitutional guarantees, Hazra Shifa said, “We were expecting so much from our constitution and country. If today Dr BR Ambedkar were alive, he would have literally cried."
As examinations are expected to begin in April and the students said they would seek further legal course and will approach the Supreme Court to intervene and stay the order.
In our last episode, we broke down the high court verdict and why it may be problematic. In today’s episode, The Quint spoke to Aliya Assadi, one of the students who filed the petition on the effect it will have on her education. You will also hear from Mihira Sood, Executive Director of Centre for Child Rights & Juvenile Justice and a professor at the National Law University.
