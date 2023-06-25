'Even Vajpayee Made an Appeal in 2001': How Past PMs Handled Crisis in Northeast

As a political analyst from Northeast India pointed out to The Quint, "The Northeast is home to a tangle of issues. It is where India's complex web of identities coalesces. And it is over here that the politics of identity and self-determination have led to internal and external security challenges."

Since India's Independence in 1947, long-running insurgencies have ravaged large parts of the area. It began with the Naga secessionist movement, climaxing in 1956, and was followed by similar movements in Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura.

"The prospect of greater autonomy for one group stimulated similar demands from other groups. Much of the political discourse in the Northeast in the 1980s and 1990s was dominated by these secessionist movements. And the Northeast was sort of a headache for the incumbent prime minister."

Here's how some of the recent prime ministers have handled the crisis in the Northeast during their tenure.