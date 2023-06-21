Violence in Manipur Has Left Deep Wound on Nation's Conscience: Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi.
(Photo: Twitter/Congress)
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi said on Wednesday, 21 June, that the ongoing violence in Manipur had left a "deep wound" on the conscience of the nation.
In a video message released on the official Twitter handle of the Congress, the party's former president said:
Gandhi also said that she was "deeply saddened" to see people "forced to flee" from their homes, and appealed for peace in the violence-hit state.
"I appeal for peace and harmony. Our choice to embark on the path of healing will shape the kind of future that our children will inherit. I have immense hope and faith in the people of Manipur and I know that together we will overcome this ordeal," she added.
The Congress MP further said that she could understand the pain the people of Manipur were going through being a mother herself, and appealed to the women of the state to lead the way in bringing peace.
The Congress has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party time and again, alleging that both the Manipur government and the Centre have been unable to bring peace in the state, where at least 90 people have been killed since ethnic clashes began in May.
