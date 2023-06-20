Recap: No Urgent Listing of Manipur Tribals' Plea, HC Order on WB Polls Upheld

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 20 June, refused urgent listing of an interlocutory application filed by the Manipur Tribal Forum. The application seeks directions to protect tribals amid the violence in Manipur. It has now been listed on 3 July.

Appearing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves had said that despite government’s assurances, 70 tribals had been killed in the state. As per Livelaw, he also argued:

"I'm asking for army protection. It is listed on 17th July. By then, 50 more tribals will be killed."

The vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and MM Sundresh, on their part said:



“We will hear on reopening. 3rd July...Sorry, earliest we can hear is 3rd July."