Recap: No Urgent Listing of Manipur Tribals' Plea, HC Order on WB Polls Upheld
(Image Courtesy: Canva)
From the Supreme Court refusing urgent listing of an interlocutory application seeking directions to protect tribals amid violence in the state, to it upholding a Calcutta High Court order which had directed the West Bengal Sate Election Commission (WBSEC) to deploy central forces during the state panchayat polls; here are the highlights from our courts today.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 20 June, refused urgent listing of an interlocutory application filed by the Manipur Tribal Forum. The application seeks directions to protect tribals amid the violence in Manipur. It has now been listed on 3 July.
Appearing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves had said that despite government’s assurances, 70 tribals had been killed in the state. As per Livelaw, he also argued:
"I'm asking for army protection. It is listed on 17th July. By then, 50 more tribals will be killed."
The vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and MM Sundresh, on their part said:
“We will hear on reopening. 3rd July...Sorry, earliest we can hear is 3rd July."
The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a Calcutta High Court order which had directed the West Bengal Sate Election Commission(WBSEC) to deploy central forces for all West Bengal districts during the panchayat polls in the state.
In doing so, the apex court dismissed the appeal filed by West Bengal government, as well as the WBSEC.
Manipur High Court on Tuesday directed state authorities to restore internet in a few designated places that fall under state government control, according to a report by LiveLaw.
The order came in a batch of pleas challenging the internet ban imposed by the CM Biren Singh-led government.
(More here.)
