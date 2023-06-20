Manipur High Court Orders Internet To Be Restored in Some Parts of the State

In the courtroom: State authorities have been directed by the Manipur High Court on Tuesday, 20 June, to give internet access to the public in a few designated places that fall under state government control, according to a report by LiveLaw.

"Taking into consideration the hardship faced by the public specially with regard to the ongoing admission process of the students in the State and to enable the public for carrying out their urgent and essential services, the State authorities are directed to provide limited internet service to the public in some designated places under the controlled of the State authorities," the High Court's order read.